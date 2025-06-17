Left Menu

Gujarat Faces Devastating Rainfall: 18 Dead as State Races Against Floods

Gujarat endures deadly rainfall with 18 fatalities reported. NDRF and SDRF teams deployed, as major districts face severe flooding. CM holds emergency meetings to mitigate the crisis. IMD issues red alert for heavy rains, while residents face extensive damage and displacement across the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:32 IST
Gujarat Faces Devastating Rainfall: 18 Dead as State Races Against Floods
Ramghat dam on Ghela river overflows following heavy rain in Gadhada in Botad district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, eighteen lives have been lost due to relentless rainfall in Gujarat, according to an official statement on Tuesday. The state has deployed National and State Disaster Response Force teams across all districts to confront the crisis. State Emergency Commissioner Alok Pandey revealed that corrective measures were discussed in a high-level meeting led by the Chief Minister, who reached out to the District Magistrates of 25 districts to minimize the damage.

Heavy rains have battered districts like Botad, Amreli, Surendranagar, and Bhavnagar. Among the implications of this weather, the Khambhada Dam gates in Botad were opened, further intensifying regional flooding. Rescue teams are actively conducting operations, relocating residents and livestock to safer areas, as Gadhada witnesses urban flooding and road closures.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert, forecasting more torrential rain in the next 24 hours. Authorities remain vigilant, urging residents to take necessary precautions as Gujarat grapples with this severe weather pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025