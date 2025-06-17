Gujarat Faces Devastating Rainfall: 18 Dead as State Races Against Floods

In a tragic turn of events, eighteen lives have been lost due to relentless rainfall in Gujarat, according to an official statement on Tuesday. The state has deployed National and State Disaster Response Force teams across all districts to confront the crisis. State Emergency Commissioner Alok Pandey revealed that corrective measures were discussed in a high-level meeting led by the Chief Minister, who reached out to the District Magistrates of 25 districts to minimize the damage.

Heavy rains have battered districts like Botad, Amreli, Surendranagar, and Bhavnagar. Among the implications of this weather, the Khambhada Dam gates in Botad were opened, further intensifying regional flooding. Rescue teams are actively conducting operations, relocating residents and livestock to safer areas, as Gadhada witnesses urban flooding and road closures.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert, forecasting more torrential rain in the next 24 hours. Authorities remain vigilant, urging residents to take necessary precautions as Gujarat grapples with this severe weather pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)