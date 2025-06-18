Empowering Future Soldiers: Pre-Recruitment Training Takes Off in Bhaderwah

The Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles unit has initiated a pre-recruitment training course for local youth in Bhaderwah, situated in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The program is designed to prepare young aspirants for forthcoming Territorial Army rallies, with registrations kicking off early in the morning at the Sarna Army camp.

As part of a broader strategy to involve and uplift youth from remote areas in Jammu and Kashmir, the program stresses the importance of physical stamina and mental readiness necessary for military recruitment. Training sessions cover various aspects, including fitness and written examination preparation, ensuring the participants meet the rigorous standards expected by the Indian Army.

According to an Army official overseeing the training, the program not only offers a potential career path in the military but also fortifies national unity by redirecting youth energy positively. Participants, including those inspired by family history of military service, expressed appreciation for the Army's support, acknowledging the program's role in nurturing their confidence and skillset essential for the Territorial Army recruitment process.

