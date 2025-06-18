Major Setback for Maoists: Key Leaders Neutralized in Cross-Borders Operations
Security forces achieved a significant victory against Maoists, neutralizing three key leaders, including AOBSZC Secretary Uday and East Division Secretary Aruna, in Andhra-Odisha. The operation underscores continued efforts against Naxals, as separate operations in Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh led to more insurgent casualties.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, security forces successfully neutralized three senior Maoist leaders, including AOBSZC Secretary Uday and East Division Secretary Aruna, in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The operation took place along the Andhra-Odisha Border, according to the District Superintendent of Police.
The SP's statement confirmed that the operation engaged high-ranking Maoist figures, further intensifying the crackdown on the group. A separate anti-Naxal operation, grounded on credible intelligence, saw Gadchiroli Police and CRPF personnel confront four hardcore Maoists near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, resulting in their deaths after a fierce exchange of gunfire.
The Maharashtra operation, led by Additional SP Ramesh and involving 300 personnel including 12 C60 commando teams, started on Thursday amidst difficult weather conditions. Amidst the heavy firing exchange, four Maoist bodies were recovered, along with weaponry and communication tools. Efforts persisted with ongoing area searches to tackle the Maoist threat comprehensively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
12 Naxals Surrender in Maharashtra: A Blow to Naxalism
Wagner Group Ends Mali Mission Amid Rising Insurgency: What's Next?
Naxal Surrender Marks Shift from Insurgency to Inclusivity in Maharashtra
Tension Escalates: Security Forces Neutralize Naxals in Sukma
Decisive Blow Against Naxals: Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces