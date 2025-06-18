Left Menu

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Maoist Leaders

In a significant operation, security forces succeeded in neutralizing senior Maoist leaders Uday and Aruna in Andhra Pradesh. This comes after a recent encounter near Maharashtra, further weakening the Maoist insurgency across regions. The comprehensive operations involved heavy exchanges of fire and meticulous area searches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:37 IST
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Maoist Leaders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major strike against Maoist insurgency, security forces have reportedly neutralized three senior Maoist leaders, including AOBSZC Secretary Uday and East Division Secretary Aruna, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. According to a statement by Alluri Sitharama Raju District Superintendent of Police, the operations unfolded at the Andhra-Odisha Border.

The district SP detailed that the security forces' operation against the Maoists occurred within the AOB, resulting in the deaths of AOBSZC Secretary Uday, East Division Secretary Aruna, and another cadre. This move follows the successful neutralization of four hardcore Maoists by Gadchiroli Police and CRPF personnel in a high-stakes confrontation near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, prompted by precise intelligence.

In the operation spearheaded by Additional SP Ramesh, around 300 personnel from 12 C60 commando teams and a unit from the CRPF executed a targeted mission starting Thursday. Despite adverse weather, the teams advanced from Kawande and Nelgunda to the new Forward Operating Base near the Indravati riverbank. Upon encountering Maoists, a two-hour intense firefight ensued, resulting in the recovery of bodies, weapons, and Maoist materials. Ongoing operations aim to capture remaining insurgents.

Simultaneously, security forces in Chhattisgarh have dealt a substantial blow to the Maoist cause, killing 27 insurgents, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao, in the dense Abujmarh forests. These coordinated operations highlight increasing pressure on Maoist factions across India.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025