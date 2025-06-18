Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Maoist Leaders

In a major strike against Maoist insurgency, security forces have reportedly neutralized three senior Maoist leaders, including AOBSZC Secretary Uday and East Division Secretary Aruna, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. According to a statement by Alluri Sitharama Raju District Superintendent of Police, the operations unfolded at the Andhra-Odisha Border.

The district SP detailed that the security forces' operation against the Maoists occurred within the AOB, resulting in the deaths of AOBSZC Secretary Uday, East Division Secretary Aruna, and another cadre. This move follows the successful neutralization of four hardcore Maoists by Gadchiroli Police and CRPF personnel in a high-stakes confrontation near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, prompted by precise intelligence.

In the operation spearheaded by Additional SP Ramesh, around 300 personnel from 12 C60 commando teams and a unit from the CRPF executed a targeted mission starting Thursday. Despite adverse weather, the teams advanced from Kawande and Nelgunda to the new Forward Operating Base near the Indravati riverbank. Upon encountering Maoists, a two-hour intense firefight ensued, resulting in the recovery of bodies, weapons, and Maoist materials. Ongoing operations aim to capture remaining insurgents.

Simultaneously, security forces in Chhattisgarh have dealt a substantial blow to the Maoist cause, killing 27 insurgents, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao, in the dense Abujmarh forests. These coordinated operations highlight increasing pressure on Maoist factions across India.