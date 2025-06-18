Delhi Embraces Millets: Rekha Gupta Inaugurates 'Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen', praising the trend of millet-based kitchens. She emphasized the health benefits of millets, yoga, and alternative medicine. Gupta highlighted the significance of cultural heritage for a healthy future, and addressed monsoon-related concerns, including waterlogging and dengue control measures.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to promote healthier eating habits, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen' on Wednesday. She lauded the rise of millet-based kitchens in the city, emphasizing their health benefits and their alignment with India's cultural traditions.
Gupta remarked on the expanding presence of such kitchens in her assembly area, which offers a variety of millet-based dishes including pav bhaji, burgers, and soups. Reflecting on her own experiences, she underscored the role of millets, yoga, and alternative medicine in fostering a balanced lifestyle.
On the occasion of Yoga Day, Gupta stressed the integration of traditional practices in daily life to advance societal health. Turning to issues like monsoon waterlogging and dengue prevention, she assured proactive measures, citing the absence of water stagnation near the Minto Bridge and ongoing preparations to combat dengue outbreaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Konkan Rail monsoon timetable to be effective from June 15 to Oct 20
Over 6,000 join beach yoga sessions in Andhra ahead of Intenational Yoga day
Yogandhra 2025: A Grand Vision for Global Wellness
India Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day Led by PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh Aims for Guinness with Record-Breaking Yoga Day