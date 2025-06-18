Delhi Embraces Millets: Rekha Gupta Inaugurates 'Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen'

In a bid to promote healthier eating habits, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen' on Wednesday. She lauded the rise of millet-based kitchens in the city, emphasizing their health benefits and their alignment with India's cultural traditions.

Gupta remarked on the expanding presence of such kitchens in her assembly area, which offers a variety of millet-based dishes including pav bhaji, burgers, and soups. Reflecting on her own experiences, she underscored the role of millets, yoga, and alternative medicine in fostering a balanced lifestyle.

On the occasion of Yoga Day, Gupta stressed the integration of traditional practices in daily life to advance societal health. Turning to issues like monsoon waterlogging and dengue prevention, she assured proactive measures, citing the absence of water stagnation near the Minto Bridge and ongoing preparations to combat dengue outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)