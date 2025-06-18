Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for Undermining Armed Forces Amidst Diplomatic 'Triple Jhatka'

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accuses Congress of siding with Pakistan in undermining the armed forces for political gain. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Modi's foreign policy following a controversial US invitation to Pakistan's Field Marshal. Tensions escalate over foreign diplomacy strategies as nationalism confronts political narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:56 IST
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Wednesday, accusing it of undermining the morale of the Indian Armed Forces while allegedly supporting Pakistan's narrative against the BJP.

Poonawalla, speaking to ANI, asserted that Congress is the primary purveyor of false information, prioritizing party and family interests over national security. He demanded a public apology from Congress to the armed forces, accusing them of indulging in "sasti rajneeti" following India's Operation Sindoor. Despite warnings from senior Congress figures like Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, and Shashi Tharoor, Poonawalla said the party persisted in spreading misinformation, weakening India's stance against a globally isolated Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, citing what he called a 'triple jhatka' to Indian diplomacy following a phone call between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. Ramesh highlighted that Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, linked to recent terror attacks, has been invited for a private lunch by Trump. Furthermore, US Central Command Head, General Michael Kurilla, has commended Pakistan as a counter-terrorism partner, contrasting sharply with India's perception. Ramesh called for a special Parliament session for PM Modi to address these diplomatic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

