Tragic Bridge Collapses in India Highlight Infrastructure Concerns

Two bridge collapses in India have resulted in fatalities and raised infrastructure safety concerns. In Assam, trucks fell into a river from a collapsed bridge. In Maharashtra, four died as 55 people plunged into the Indrayani River, prompting financial aid and a probe into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:54 IST
Harang bridge at Bhangarpar on the Kalain-Silchar road collapsed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bridge at Bhangarpar on the Kalain-Silchar road in Assam collapsed on Tuesday night, sending two heavily loaded trucks into the river below. Rescue operations are ongoing, and further details are awaited regarding the incident.

Earlier this week, a similar tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Pune district, where a bridge over the Indrayani River gave way, tragically claiming four lives. The district administration has pledged financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families affected by the disaster.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi announced a broader response plan, revealing that out of 55 people who fell into the river, 51 were rescued, and 38 are undergoing treatment. An aerial survey was conducted to ensure no individuals remain unaccounted for.

Dudi further revealed the formation of an investigative team, comprising officers from various departments, to scrutinize the collapse and enhance existing safety protocols. A structural report on all older bridges will also be sought to avert future tragedies, alongside a public appeal to avoid such areas during the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

