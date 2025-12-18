EU Lifts Sanctions on Kosovo, Unlocks Major Financial Aid
The European Union will lift sanctions imposed on Kosovo due to unrest in its northern region and is set to release financial assistance. The measures included restrictions on Kosovo officials and suspension of economic aid. This decision follows the inauguration of Serb mayors after local elections.
- Country:
- Serbia
The European Union is poised to lift sanctions imposed on Kosovo earlier this year as a result of tensions in the northern region, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced. The sanctions were introduced following the government's failure to address EU and U.S. concerns over violence involving ethnic Serbs and Albanians.
Among the punitive measures were a halt on visits by Kosovo officials to the EU and the suspension of substantial economic aid. Von der Leyen declared that the EU is programming 216 million euros in financial assistance, with plans to disburse 205 million euros in early 2024.
This policy shift comes after the inauguration of Serb mayors in local elections, a key factor in defusing tensions. Kosovo and Serbia aim to normalize relations to advance towards EU membership, as Kosovo prepares for a parliamentary election on December 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Gears Up for Peaceful Local Elections: Security Tightened Ahead of Polls
AAP Secures Lead in Punjab's Local Elections Amid Controversial Claims
Contentious Punjab Local Elections Stir Up Allegations
Europe Takes Charge: Ursula von der Leyen's Call for Continental Security Responsibility
Tensions and Allegations Mark Punjab Local Elections