EU Lifts Sanctions on Kosovo, Unlocks Major Financial Aid

The European Union is poised to lift sanctions imposed on Kosovo earlier this year as a result of tensions in the northern region, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced. The sanctions were introduced following the government's failure to address EU and U.S. concerns over violence involving ethnic Serbs and Albanians.

Among the punitive measures were a halt on visits by Kosovo officials to the EU and the suspension of substantial economic aid. Von der Leyen declared that the EU is programming 216 million euros in financial assistance, with plans to disburse 205 million euros in early 2024.

This policy shift comes after the inauguration of Serb mayors in local elections, a key factor in defusing tensions. Kosovo and Serbia aim to normalize relations to advance towards EU membership, as Kosovo prepares for a parliamentary election on December 28.

