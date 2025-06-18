Huasun Energy Unveils Revolutionary Solar Technologies at SNEC PV Power Expo 2025

Huasun Energy, acclaimed for heterojunction solar technologies, unveiled three groundbreaking products at the SNEC PV Power Expo 2025 in Shanghai. These additions promise to redefine solar applications in urban living, electric vehicles, and glare-sensitive areas.

The new balcony solar system addresses urban space constraints with a vibrant, modular design that residents of apartments and high-density housing can set up in merely 15 minutes, making solar power accessible even in compact spaces.

Huasun's vehicle integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) solution enhances electric mobility with HJT modules seamlessly integrated into vehicle surfaces, offering an additional 25 km driving range per day. Additionally, Huasun introduced anti-glare PV modules designed for infrastructure-sensitive areas. This innovation minimizes glare without sacrificing power output, ensuring both safety and efficiency.

