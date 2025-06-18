PM Modi Reiterates Stance: No Mediation in India-Pakistan Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again reiterated India's firm stance against external mediation in its disputes with Pakistan. This came following a significant telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, where Modi clarified India's position during the G7 Summit in Canada.

According to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, the Prime Minister has made it abundantly clear that India's political spectrum unanimously opposes any interference in its dealings with Pakistan. Surya highlighted the difference in approach between India and Pakistan, particularly citing the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 25 lives.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that during the conversation, Modi reassured Trump that issues such as the India-US trade deal were not linked to the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. He emphasized India's longstanding policy of addressing its territorial issues internally, underscoring the nation's sovereign control over Kashmir.

