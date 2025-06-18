Drone Revolution: Transforming Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a technological leap by launching drone-based crop protection across six key districts. This move marks a significant step toward modernizing agriculture and aims to double farmers' income through the use of advanced technology.

As part of a pilot project, drones have begun spraying nano urea and pesticides in locations including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur Nagar. The initiative promises enhanced productivity, efficient crop care, and reduced labor and time, by covering 3-12 acres in just an hour.

Implemented under the Atmanirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, this strategy focuses on making agriculture more efficient and economically beneficial. The state plans to expand the initiative further while training farmers in drone operation and modern techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)