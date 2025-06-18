Left Menu

Drone Revolution: Transforming Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated drone-based crop protection in six districts to modernize agriculture and double farmers' income. This pilot project uses drones for efficient spraying of nano urea and pesticides, aiming to enhance productivity and economic benefits for farmers, supported by comprehensive training and tech integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:30 IST
Drone Revolution: Transforming Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a technological leap by launching drone-based crop protection across six key districts. This move marks a significant step toward modernizing agriculture and aims to double farmers' income through the use of advanced technology.

As part of a pilot project, drones have begun spraying nano urea and pesticides in locations including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur Nagar. The initiative promises enhanced productivity, efficient crop care, and reduced labor and time, by covering 3-12 acres in just an hour.

Implemented under the Atmanirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, this strategy focuses on making agriculture more efficient and economically beneficial. The state plans to expand the initiative further while training farmers in drone operation and modern techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

