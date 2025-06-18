Left Menu

ICAI's Insightful Role in Strengthening India's Global Accounting Leadership

The ICAI is scrutinizing financial statements of IndusInd Bank and Gensol Engineering for possible fraud and audit lapses, with findings expected in six months. Concurrently, ICAI is spearheading the GCC Summit Series to showcase Indian Chartered Accountants' vital role in Global Capability Centres, aiming to fortify India's position in global finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:42 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is engaged in a meticulous review of the financial statements of IndusInd Bank and Gensol Engineering amid concerns of fraud and possible auditing inadequacies, a process that could extend over six months. Should the Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) discover any discrepancies, ICAI's disciplinary committee will determine ensuing actions.

The regulatory focus also spans Gensol Engineering, under investigation for fund diversions, with its promoters barred from the securities market by Sebi. Meanwhile, ICAI is hosting the GCC Summit Series to underscore the crucial global role of Indian Chartered Accountants in finance and business operations, amplifying India's influence in Global Capability Centres.

Supported by key government bodies, the summit series aims to enhance India's standing as a central player in the GCC ecosystem, with the intent to drive innovation, strategic partnerships, and spotlight the indispensable contributions of Chartered Accountants in navigating complex international finance landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

