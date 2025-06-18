Supreme Court Backs Nuclear Commission's Authority Amidst Texas Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), affirming its authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities. This decision overturns a previous ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that deemed a license issued to Interim Storage Partners invalid.

The NRC, a federal body responsible for regulating nuclear energy in the U.S., had granted the license to Interim Storage Partners in 2021. This joint venture, composed of France-based Orano and Dallas-based Waste Control Specialists, plans to build a storage facility for nuclear waste in Andrews County, Texas.

Challengers, including Texas-based oil interests and New Mexico, argued against the NRC's authority and raised environmental concerns. However, the Supreme Court ruled these parties did not qualify for judicial review, effectively supporting the NRC's licensing decision.