Supreme Court Backs Nuclear Commission's Authority Amidst Texas Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities, reversing a prior court ruling against the agency in Texas. The decision involves a license granted to Interim Storage Partners, despite challenges from local Texas entities citing environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), affirming its authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities. This decision overturns a previous ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that deemed a license issued to Interim Storage Partners invalid.

The NRC, a federal body responsible for regulating nuclear energy in the U.S., had granted the license to Interim Storage Partners in 2021. This joint venture, composed of France-based Orano and Dallas-based Waste Control Specialists, plans to build a storage facility for nuclear waste in Andrews County, Texas.

Challengers, including Texas-based oil interests and New Mexico, argued against the NRC's authority and raised environmental concerns. However, the Supreme Court ruled these parties did not qualify for judicial review, effectively supporting the NRC's licensing decision.

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

