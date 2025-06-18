Brazil Set to Reclaim Bird Flu-Free Status

Brazil is on the verge of announcing that its commercial flocks are free from the bird flu virus, as confirmed by Edivilson Brum, lead of Rio Grande do Sul's agriculture department.

The countdown began on May 22 after successfully disinfecting the farm affected by last month's outbreak, which temporarily halted Brazil's massive poultry exports.

The change in status, while crucial, requires official confirmation from the World Organization for Animal Health, potentially reopening vital trade channels with nations including China.