Left Menu

Brazil Set to Reclaim Bird Flu-Free Status

Brazil is preparing to declare itself free from bird flu in commercial flocks following the disinfection of the affected farm. This could lead to the lifting of import bans from key partners like China. Official confirmation by the World Organization for Animal Health is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:59 IST
Brazil Set to Reclaim Bird Flu-Free Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil is on the verge of announcing that its commercial flocks are free from the bird flu virus, as confirmed by Edivilson Brum, lead of Rio Grande do Sul's agriculture department.

The countdown began on May 22 after successfully disinfecting the farm affected by last month's outbreak, which temporarily halted Brazil's massive poultry exports.

The change in status, while crucial, requires official confirmation from the World Organization for Animal Health, potentially reopening vital trade channels with nations including China.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025