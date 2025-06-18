Escalating Tensions: Iran Rejects US Demands Amid Intensified Conflict
Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender, amidst an ongoing conflict involving intensified Israeli airstrikes. Trump suggested possible military action but remained ambiguous about his next steps. Meanwhile, Iran threatened repercussions, including leveraging its control over the Strait of Hormuz to influence global oil markets.
Escalating tensions between the United States and Iran reached new heights as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei firmly rejected President Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender. Despite the mounting pressure, Trump offered no clarity on his potential next moves, further fueling uncertainty in the region.
As Israeli airstrikes intensified, targeting locations such as Tehran's police headquarters, the Iranian populace faced dire consequences. Fleeing from their homes, civilians jammed the highways, seeking refuge from the destruction unleashed by the conflict. Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz pledged continued assaults on Iranian governance symbols.
Oil prices soared amid threats from Iran to disrupt the global oil market by controlling access to the Strait of Hormuz. While Iranian authorities endeavored to prevent domestic panic, imposing filming bans and rationing supplies, the international community watched closely for further developments in this volatile situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
