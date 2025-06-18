Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Key Maoist in Chhattisgarh IED Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against Bandra Tati in connection with the deadly IED blast killing 10 DRG personnel in Chhattisgarh. Tati, linked to CPI (Maoist), faces multiple charges for orchestrating the attack to loot weapons and spread terror. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:41 IST
NIA Chargesheets Key Maoist in Chhattisgarh IED Blast Case
National Investigation Agency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Bandra Tati, a pivotal figure in the IED blast incident that resulted in the deaths of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver in Chhattisgarh. The attack was orchestrated by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in April 2023.

Bandra Tati, identified as the president of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), faces charges under multiple sections of Indian law including the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Chhattisgarh Vishesh Jan Suraksha Adhiniyam, 2005, and UA(P) Act. The NIA discovered his involvement in transporting the IEDs used in the Aranpur attack, carried out to loot weapons from security forces and incite fear.

Investigations revealed that Tati possessed explosive materials from senior cadres of the proscribed terrorist group and participated in conspiracy meetings. Initially, state police had chargesheeted 26 accused before the NIA took over the case, now numbered RC-07/2024/NIA/RPR, on February 23, 2024. Further inquiries are being conducted. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025