NIA Chargesheets Key Maoist in Chhattisgarh IED Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Bandra Tati, a pivotal figure in the IED blast incident that resulted in the deaths of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver in Chhattisgarh. The attack was orchestrated by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in April 2023.

Bandra Tati, identified as the president of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), faces charges under multiple sections of Indian law including the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Chhattisgarh Vishesh Jan Suraksha Adhiniyam, 2005, and UA(P) Act. The NIA discovered his involvement in transporting the IEDs used in the Aranpur attack, carried out to loot weapons from security forces and incite fear.

Investigations revealed that Tati possessed explosive materials from senior cadres of the proscribed terrorist group and participated in conspiracy meetings. Initially, state police had chargesheeted 26 accused before the NIA took over the case, now numbered RC-07/2024/NIA/RPR, on February 23, 2024. Further inquiries are being conducted. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)