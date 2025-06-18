Empowering Opportunities: Trans Employment Mela Fosters Inclusivity

The third edition of the Trans Employment Mela unfolded with vigor at the Lalit Hotel on Wednesday, uniting over 160 aspirants from the transgender community. This significant initiative, led by Tweet Foundation and InHarmony in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to push for a transformative shift in workforce inclusivity.

The mela saw the participation of 17 prominent companies, hosting interviews, sensitization workshops, and vibrant community arts performances. The ambitions run high with the target set at securing employment for 100 transgender and non-binary individuals, marking an increase from previous editions' figures.

Voices from the ground echoed the necessity of inclusivity. Abhina Aher, founder of Tweet Foundation, highlighted the need for corporate sensitization, while representatives from Mahindra Logistics and experienced community members shared their insights on the challenges still facing the LGBTQIA community in gaining equal employment opportunities.

