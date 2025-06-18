Left Menu

Empowering Opportunities: Trans Employment Mela Fosters Inclusivity

The third Trans Employment Mela, organized by Tweet Foundation and InHarmony, aimed to secure jobs for over 160 transgender individuals. Over 17 companies, including big names like Mahindra Logistics, participated. The event focused on sensitization and promoting inclusiveness amidst the growing call for workplace diversity and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:17 IST
Empowering Opportunities: Trans Employment Mela Fosters Inclusivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of the Trans Employment Mela unfolded with vigor at the Lalit Hotel on Wednesday, uniting over 160 aspirants from the transgender community. This significant initiative, led by Tweet Foundation and InHarmony in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to push for a transformative shift in workforce inclusivity.

The mela saw the participation of 17 prominent companies, hosting interviews, sensitization workshops, and vibrant community arts performances. The ambitions run high with the target set at securing employment for 100 transgender and non-binary individuals, marking an increase from previous editions' figures.

Voices from the ground echoed the necessity of inclusivity. Abhina Aher, founder of Tweet Foundation, highlighted the need for corporate sensitization, while representatives from Mahindra Logistics and experienced community members shared their insights on the challenges still facing the LGBTQIA community in gaining equal employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025