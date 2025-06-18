Left Menu

Chandigarh Tops India's Education Grading Index 2023-24

Chandigarh leads in the Performance Grading Index for school education, displaying the highest score among states and UTs. Despite improvements in Delhi, several regions experienced a decline. The index, which evaluates educational performance, highlights an increasingly competitive landscape across India’s districts, driven by data-informed strategies and initiatives.

Chandigarh has secured the top spot in India's Performance Grading Index (PGI) for 2023-24, according to recent data from the Ministry of Education. Despite some states, such as Kerala and West Bengal, witnessing a decline, this marks a significant achievement for Chandigarh, now leading with a score of 703.

The most progress was observed in Delhi, boasting a sharp 44-point rise from the previous year. States like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana also recorded commendable gains. The PGI, launched in the 2017-18 period, serves as an evaluative tool designed to assess educational performances across states and union territories.

The PGI report also revealed that the performance gap among educational institutions is narrowing, with evidence-based strategies contributing to this trend. With over 788 districts assessed, ten states have been recognized in the Prachesta-3 category. Barnala district in Punjab uniquely achieved the Uttam 2 grade this year, reflecting overall improvements in national educational benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

