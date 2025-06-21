Left Menu

Delhi Police Unite for Yoga in Global Celebration

Over 400 Delhi Police officers participated in a yoga session at the Police Headquarters to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga. The event, guided by expert instructors following the Common Yoga Protocol, was attended by Commissioner Sanjay Arora and organised by the Welfare Unit of the Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:19 IST
Delhi Police Unite for Yoga in Global Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited observance of the 11th International Day of Yoga, more than 400 officers of the Delhi Police gathered for a yoga session at their headquarters on Saturday. The meeting was officially confirmed by authorities keen on promoting wellness among the forces.

This significant gathering, orchestrated by the Welfare Unit of the Delhi Police, took place in the early hours on the verdant lawns of the Police Headquarters located on Jai Singh Road. Sanjay Arora, the Commissioner of Police, attended the event as the chief guest, underscoring the importance of physical fitness for law enforcement personnel.

In all, 432 officers and personnel engaged in this session, which adhered to the Common Yoga Protocol. This standard comprises a set of well-established asanas and breathing exercises aimed at enhancing mental and physical health, aligning with the global celebration of yoga underlined by the United Nations initiative from 2015 following a proposal by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025