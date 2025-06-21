Delhi Police Unite for Yoga in Global Celebration

In a spirited observance of the 11th International Day of Yoga, more than 400 officers of the Delhi Police gathered for a yoga session at their headquarters on Saturday. The meeting was officially confirmed by authorities keen on promoting wellness among the forces.

This significant gathering, orchestrated by the Welfare Unit of the Delhi Police, took place in the early hours on the verdant lawns of the Police Headquarters located on Jai Singh Road. Sanjay Arora, the Commissioner of Police, attended the event as the chief guest, underscoring the importance of physical fitness for law enforcement personnel.

In all, 432 officers and personnel engaged in this session, which adhered to the Common Yoga Protocol. This standard comprises a set of well-established asanas and breathing exercises aimed at enhancing mental and physical health, aligning with the global celebration of yoga underlined by the United Nations initiative from 2015 following a proposal by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)