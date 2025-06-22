Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Claims Lives of Three Children in Uttar Pradesh

Three children playing in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district drowned in a deep pit allegedly left by mining activities. The incident occurred between 5 and 6 PM in Tariyawan village. Authorities recovered the bodies for post-mortem examination, with investigations underway to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

Updated: 22-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:45 IST
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar, Sushil Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, where three young children drowned in a deep pit on Saturday evening. The tragedy reportedly occurred between 5 and 6 PM in a village under the jurisdiction of the Tariyawan Police Station.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar, Sushil Kumar Mishra, provided details to reporters, explaining that the children were out playing when the horrific mishap took place. Upon receiving the distress call, local authorities urgently arrived at the scene and successfully recovered the children's bodies.

Mishra revealed that the pit, where the children drowned, appears to have been a remnant from past mining activities. A thorough investigation is now planned, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to uncover further details surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

