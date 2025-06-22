SEBI Cracks Down on Regulatory Breaches: Rs 29 Lakh Fines Imposed

In a decisive move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a total fine of Rs 29 lakh on six entities for breaching alternative investment fund (AIF) regulations. The penalized parties include India Asset Growth Fund (IAGF), Essel Finance Advisors, and trustee Vistra ITCL (India), among others.

The fines were distributed as Rs 11 lakh on IAGF, Rs 10 lakh on Arpan Sarkar and Jaykishan Kikani collectively, Rs 6 lakh on Vistra ITCL, and Rs 2 lakh imposed both on Essel Finance Advisors and its CEO Vishnu Prakash Rathore. SEBI's extensive 39-page order highlighted numerous lapses in regulatory compliance between April 2021 and March 2022.

The watchdog noted that IAGF failed to disclose vital information in its placement memorandum, including disciplinary and litigation records. Additional infractions included improper asset valuation and delayed investor grievance responses. These breaches were significant enough to potentially mislead investors and disrupt regulatory oversight.

