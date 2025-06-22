Navigating the Strait: Global Intricacies of Iran Confrontations and Energy Routes

Recent US air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have reignited global concerns over the Strait of Hormuz. This essential passageway is responsible for a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply, crucial for many nations including India, which imports significant resources via this route.

Despite potential threats from Tehran to disrupt oil transit, India appears prepared with a diversified energy import strategy. Utilizing imports from Russia, the United States, and Latin America, India is poised to manage any disruption with other avenues of supply.

While geopolitical tensions could lead to a spike in global oil prices, experts believe a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is unlikely. The strategic and diplomatic implications make such an outcome improbable, with previous threats from Iran remaining largely unfulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)