Left Menu

India's Premier Hub for Rare Immune Disorders Leads Global Diagnostic Innovations

The Centre of Excellence for Inborn Errors of Immunity at ICMR-NIIH is pioneering advanced diagnostics for rare immune disorders. Supporting hospitals across India and globally, the center uses cutting-edge technologies and global collaborations to foster research and training, enhancing healthcare for complex immune conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:15 IST
India's Premier Hub for Rare Immune Disorders Leads Global Diagnostic Innovations
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre of Excellence for Inborn Errors of Immunity (IEIs) at the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR-NIIH) is significantly impacting national and international healthcare through its focus on rare immune disorders. As a pivotal hub, the center collaborates with over 150 hospitals in India and extends its support to countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the USA.

Dr. Manisha Madkaikar, Director of ICMR-NIIH, shared with ANI the broad reach of their services, which aid not only Indian patients but also those from the UAE and other nations. The facility is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, including flow cytometry-based assays and genetic testing, ensuring precise identification of a range of immune disorders.

Furthermore, the center offers prenatal diagnostic services, allowing at-risk families to make informed decisions. Serving as a national referral hub, it supports numerous medical colleges and emphasizes healthcare professional training and research innovation, reinforcing India's commitment to addressing rare immune conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025