India's Premier Hub for Rare Immune Disorders Leads Global Diagnostic Innovations

The Centre of Excellence for Inborn Errors of Immunity (IEIs) at the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR-NIIH) is significantly impacting national and international healthcare through its focus on rare immune disorders. As a pivotal hub, the center collaborates with over 150 hospitals in India and extends its support to countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the USA.

Dr. Manisha Madkaikar, Director of ICMR-NIIH, shared with ANI the broad reach of their services, which aid not only Indian patients but also those from the UAE and other nations. The facility is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, including flow cytometry-based assays and genetic testing, ensuring precise identification of a range of immune disorders.

Furthermore, the center offers prenatal diagnostic services, allowing at-risk families to make informed decisions. Serving as a national referral hub, it supports numerous medical colleges and emphasizes healthcare professional training and research innovation, reinforcing India's commitment to addressing rare immune conditions.

