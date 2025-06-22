Tensions Surge: Iran Considers Closing Strait of Hormuz

Iran is weighing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in reaction to recent U.S. bombing raids, according to Iran's Press TV. While Iran's parliament has shown support for the measure, the final decision rests with the Supreme National Security Council.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for the global oil market, as close to 20% of oil and gas supply passes through. Iran has historically used the threat of closing the strait as leverage against Western pressure, with current tensions escalated by overnight U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Although Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kosari mentioned an inclination towards closure, the plan remains under review, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicating that various strategies are available. The strait's geographical placement underscores its strategic importance, amplifying the geopolitical stakes of any decision made.

(With inputs from agencies.)