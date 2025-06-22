Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Iran Considers Closing Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Supreme National Security Council is deliberating the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities. The Strait, a vital conduit for global oil, remains open as Iran weighs options amid heightened tensions, with final decisions resting on national security assessments.

Updated: 22-06-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran is weighing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in reaction to recent U.S. bombing raids, according to Iran's Press TV. While Iran's parliament has shown support for the measure, the final decision rests with the Supreme National Security Council.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for the global oil market, as close to 20% of oil and gas supply passes through. Iran has historically used the threat of closing the strait as leverage against Western pressure, with current tensions escalated by overnight U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Although Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kosari mentioned an inclination towards closure, the plan remains under review, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicating that various strategies are available. The strait's geographical placement underscores its strategic importance, amplifying the geopolitical stakes of any decision made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

