US-Iran Tensions Surge as Strikes Stir Global Nuclear Peace Efforts

Ghulam Hassan Mir, Senior Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, has voiced significant concern over recent US military actions targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, describing them as a setback for global peace and mediation. Mir emphasized the importance of world leaders actively working toward peace, particularly given the number of nuclear-armed nations.

In an interview with ANI, Mir reflected on the original purpose of the United Nations as a body designed to foster peace and resolve disputes, lamenting its perceived ineffectiveness today. As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, he criticized US President Donald Trump, accusing America of exacerbating the conflict rather than mitigating it.

Mir highlighted the urgent need for collective global action to curb potential geopolitical deterioration, stressing that the stakes have never been higher. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the effectiveness of US precision strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites, asserting that these actions successfully thwarted Tehran's nuclear aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)