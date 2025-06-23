Himachal Pradesh Seeks Free Power from BBMB Projects

In a bid to rectify historical oversights, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 12% free power from Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects. The Chief Minister expressed concerns in a letter, pointing out the state's losses and lack of due recognition.

Sukhu further engaged with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, advocating for additional power contributions from Nathpa Jhakri Power Project. The state seeks one percent extra free power for local area development, drawing parallels to the Rampur Power Project of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.

Additionally, correspondence was made with Haryana's Chief Minister, urging written consent to provide pending energy arrears with interest. This energy exchange, amounting to 13,066 million units between November 1966 and October 2011, is proposed to be paid over 15 years to Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)