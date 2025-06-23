Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks Free Power from BBMB Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, wrote to PM Modi asking for 12% free power from BBMB projects, pointing out that the state hasn't received its due. In letters to various officials, he also requested representation in BBMB and additional power for local development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh Seeks Free Power from BBMB Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to rectify historical oversights, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 12% free power from Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects. The Chief Minister expressed concerns in a letter, pointing out the state's losses and lack of due recognition.

Sukhu further engaged with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, advocating for additional power contributions from Nathpa Jhakri Power Project. The state seeks one percent extra free power for local area development, drawing parallels to the Rampur Power Project of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.

Additionally, correspondence was made with Haryana's Chief Minister, urging written consent to provide pending energy arrears with interest. This energy exchange, amounting to 13,066 million units between November 1966 and October 2011, is proposed to be paid over 15 years to Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025