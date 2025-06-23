AAP's Triumphant Bypoll Wins Signal Shake-up in Punjab and Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated a resounding triumph in the Ludhiana West and Visavadar assembly by-elections, signaling a potential political shift in Punjab and Gujarat. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was quick to dismiss the result, attributing AAP's success to the use of money and muscle power.

Speaking to media outlet ANI, Warring expressed skepticism about the victory, stating, "Such results keep coming, bypolls happen, they have won elections with money and muscle power." Despite the loss, he commended Congress workers for their efforts and promised a thorough review of the defeat.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, celebrated the electoral outcomes as a testament to public dissatisfaction with traditional parties. Kejriwal praised voters in Punjab and Gujarat for rejecting Congress and BJP, emphasizing that constituents found new hope in AAP's governance.

