Left Menu

U.S. Inflation Risks Surge Amid Trade Tariffs and Economic Uncertainty

U.S. business activity slightly decreased in June, overshadowed by rising inflation linked to tariffs on imported goods. The Federal Reserve's decision to halt interest rate cuts and escalating tensions in the Middle East add complexity. Manufacturing optimism persists, but consumer pressure intensifies, suggesting economic slowdown risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:44 IST
U.S. Inflation Risks Surge Amid Trade Tariffs and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. business activity showed signs of slowing in June as inflationary pressures from aggressive tariffs under President Donald Trump intensified. The Federal Reserve paused its interest rate cuts amid these concerns, which have impacted the housing market, with May marking the slowest home sales since 2009.

Increased uncertainty due to shifting trade policies and rising tensions in the Middle East add layers of complexity. The PMI readings suggest moderate economic expansion, but underlying data reveal weaknesses exacerbated by tariffs, casting shadows on the economy's trajectory.

Economists are concerned about inflation acceleration from June, with tariffs driving up manufacturing costs. Despite a slight rise in employment, skepticism remains as unemployment numbers rise, signaling potential broader employment growth challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025