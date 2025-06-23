Assam Rifles Launches Ambitious Outreach Campaign for Ex-Servicemen in West Bengal

The Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, inaugurated an expansive outreach campaign targeting ex-servicemen in West Bengal from June 23 to 27. Locations like Kurseong, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Salugara are hosting the initiative, according to officials.

Designed to address ex-servicemen's grievances and educate them about new facilities, the campaign also includes a medical team providing essential healthcare and medicine distribution. Initiatives like interactive sessions and aid for pension issues aim to bolster trust and support for ex-servicemen in these regions.

This engagement comes on the heels of a highly successful campaign in Uttarakhand, resolving over 400 grievances, further cementing Assam Rifles' dedication to its motto, 'Our Veteran, Our Pride.' The efforts are supported by ARESA's administrative and medical staff, ensuring a broad and constructive impact.

