In a renewed call for energy action, former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged his administration to escalate drilling operations and keep oil prices in check, motivated by potential energy market disruptions following U.S. assaults on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Trump took to his favored social platform, Truth Social, encouraging the Department of Energy to 'drill, baby, drill' with immediate effect. Despite no significant interruptions post-attack, he pressed for vigilance, asserting in all caps: 'Everyone, keep oil prices down, I'm watching! You're playing into the hands of the enemy, don't do it.'

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright assured commitment to the drilling boost on X, although details remain vague given private sector dominance in drilling decisions. While oil prices fluctuated on global benchmarks post-attack, the reserve's utilization remains uncertain amid criticism of previous strategic oil releases.

