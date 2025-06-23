Strengthening Bharat: Vice-President Dhankhar Highlights India's Strategic Path

Addressing a gathering in Delhi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on fortifying Bharat. He articulated that the administration's commitment remains unwavering despite external criticisms, emphasizing India's firm stance on its strategic interests.

Dhankhar, speaking at the launch of Ram Madhav's book 'New World: 21st Century Global Order in India', hailed the influence of thinker Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Indian strategic thought. Savarkar's realist views, he noted, continue to resonate as India seeks to defend its sovereignty amid a shifting global landscape.

The Vice-President further called for a unified approach to India's growth, advocating for cooperation among think tanks and political factions. He expressed the necessity of focusing on internal strength to shape external strategies, while stressing on the contributions of India's leadership during global forums like the G20.

