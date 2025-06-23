Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: India Safely Evacuates 290 More Nationals from Iran

Under Operation Sindhu, India successfully evacuated 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan from conflict-hit Iran, bringing the total evacuated to 2,003. The evacuated individuals, including students and residents from several Indian states, arrived safely in Delhi, with further flights planned as part of ongoing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:18 IST
Evacuated Indian and Sri Lankan nationals arrive in Delhi from Iran under Operation Sindhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a continuing effort to ensure the safety of its citizens, the Indian government has successfully evacuated an additional 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan from the conflict-stricken region of Mashhad in Iran. This latest operation, conducted under the banner of Operation Sindhu, has remarkably increased the total number of evacuated individuals to 2,003. All evacuees have now safely arrived in Delhi.

Among the evacuees, an Indian student expressed relief upon returning home. "We received a message from the Indian embassy that we would soon be evacuated. After a little difficulty, we were evacuated. The government evacuated us smoothly and safely," the student told ANI. Alongside her, Fatima Iman, a Sri Lankan national, expressed gratitude for the coordinated effort. "I feel really good, and I am grateful for everything. The condition is getting worse with each passing day," Iman remarked, highlighting the intensifying situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the evacuees included individuals from a diverse range of Indian states such as Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita confirmed the scheduling of three additional flights to continue evacuation efforts. The operation underscores India's ongoing commitment to the welfare of its nationals abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

