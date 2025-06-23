Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Seeks Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Ahead of Zonal Council Meet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple, praying for the state's prosperity. His visit precedes attending the Central Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The council addresses key issues, enhancing cooperation among member states, highlighting the importance of cooperative and competitive federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:35 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/X:@pushkardhami) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Sunday, offering prayers for the prosperity and happiness of his state's people. Dhami shared his experience on social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to worship at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, regarded as sacred in Hinduism.

During his Varanasi visit, Dhami also paid a visit to the Kashi Kotwal Shri Kaal Bhairav temple. His religious engagements came ahead of his participation in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, slated for Tuesday and to be led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This significant gathering will include Chief Ministers and senior officials from the member states, as well as central government representatives.

The Central Zonal Council, comprising Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, serves as an advisory platform fostering cooperation, dialogue, and discussion on inter-state matters. These councils play a crucial role in addressing regional and national issues, such as crime against women and children, and infrastructure development, promoting mutual understanding and cooperative federalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

