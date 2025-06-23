President Murmu Receives Second Volume of 'Wings to Our Hopes'

In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan, presented President Droupadi Murmu with the first copies of the second volume of the books 'Wings to Our Hopes' and 'Aashaon Ki Udaan'.

The event marked the formal release of these volumes, which compile selected speeches given by President Murmu during her second year in office. The Directorate of Publications Division published the volumes, and senior officials from the department, along with other dignitaries, attended the event.

The collection comprises 51 speeches grouped into 11 thematic sections, including education, selfless service, national pride, governance, global relations, cultural heritage, agricultural innovation, and women's empowerment. This compilation reflects President Murmu's contributions and commitment to these critical areas.

