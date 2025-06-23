Left Menu

President Murmu Receives Second Volume of 'Wings to Our Hopes'

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dr. L Murugan, presented President Droupadi Murmu with the second volume of 'Wings to Our Hopes' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The book compiles 51 speeches, highlighting topics from education to women's empowerment, delivered during her second year in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:36 IST
President Murmu Receives Second Volume of 'Wings to Our Hopes'
President Droupadi Murmu receives first copies of second volume of book - Wings to our hopes' and Aashaon Ki Udaan' (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan, presented President Droupadi Murmu with the first copies of the second volume of the books 'Wings to Our Hopes' and 'Aashaon Ki Udaan'.

The event marked the formal release of these volumes, which compile selected speeches given by President Murmu during her second year in office. The Directorate of Publications Division published the volumes, and senior officials from the department, along with other dignitaries, attended the event.

The collection comprises 51 speeches grouped into 11 thematic sections, including education, selfless service, national pride, governance, global relations, cultural heritage, agricultural innovation, and women's empowerment. This compilation reflects President Murmu's contributions and commitment to these critical areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025