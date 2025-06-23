Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed security personnel in Nawa Raipur, highlighting the impact of Naxalism on tribal regions. Shah praised the efforts of security forces and vowed to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. He also released a book to shed light on the victims of Naxal violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:56 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the devastating impact of Naxalism in India's tribal regions, which has claimed nearly 40,000 lives over the past 35 years, while speaking to security personnel in Nawa Raipur. Shah highlighted that Naxal violence deprived these populations of basic needs such as food, electricity, and education, equating their conditions to slavery.

Praising the security forces for their courage and dedication, Amit Shah credited the success in dismantling Maoist hideouts to the tireless efforts of personnel like the Central Armed Police Forces, CoBRA teams, Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard. Shah expressed confidence in eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and acknowledged steps taken by the Chhattisgarh government to bring about development.

Shah released the book 'Leor Oyna' to portray the plight of Naxal violence victims, aiming to challenge perceptions and attitudes towards Naxalites. He affirmed that such narratives would acknowledge the sacrifices of security forces and illuminate the broader implications of overcoming Naxalism for the country.

