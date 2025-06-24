Wi-Fi's Transformative Role: A $22 Billion Opportunity in India by 2035

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced at the World Wi-Fi Day Conference that India's Wi-Fi sector is predicted to grow into a $22 billion industry by 2035, marking its crucial role in the nation's digital expansion.

Scindia underscored the transformative power of Wi-Fi, referring to it as an 'invisible force' driving visible change. He noted India's impressive contribution of 46% to global digital transactions, emphasizing the necessity of connectivity as a fundamental empowerment tool akin to access to capital and infrastructure.

Scindia highlighted Prime Minister Modi's PM-WANI initiative as a pivotal effort to democratize digital access, especially in rural areas. He emphasized the importance of grassroots entrepreneurship supported by affordable devices and widespread network accessibility, praising India's leading role in making telecom affordable.

The recent de-licensing of the 6 GHz spectrum will enable low-cost digital highways and multi-gigabit speeds across India, with policy rules expected before Independence Day 2025, Scindia stated. He urged industry stakeholders to focus on affordable hardware to avoid connectivity barriers.

Concluding his address, Scindia described connectivity as a nation-building act, calling for a collective push to harness Wi-Fi's power for public services and rural empowerment.

