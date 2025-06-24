Left Menu

Rising River Temperatures Threaten French Nuclear Power

High water temperatures in the Garonne River could impact electricity generation at the Golfech nuclear plant, according to EDF. This is the third alert following similar warnings for Bugey and Saint Alban plants, indicating a trend affecting nuclear operations in France.

Updated: 24-06-2025 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Electricity production at the Golfech nuclear plant in south-western France could be affected by high water temperatures in the Garonne River, as announced by nuclear operator EDF.

This situation marks the third alert issued due to rising river temperatures, following advisories for the Bugey and Saint Alban nuclear plants in recent days.

The trend suggests an ongoing issue of elevated temperatures impacting the efficiency of nuclear facilities across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

