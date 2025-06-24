Left Menu

London Stocks Surge Post-Ceasefire as Travel Stocks Soar

London stocks rose significantly following a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices gaining ground. Travel and leisure stocks led the surge as temporarily spiked oil prices dropped. Meanwhile, the truce remained fragile with new exchanges cited and investors eyed upcoming economic signals.

24-06-2025
London's stock markets surged on Tuesday, driven by broad-based gains after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran brought an end to a 12-day conflict. The resolution eased investors' concerns and lowered oil prices, prompting a rally in travel and leisure stocks.

The internationally focused FTSE 100 rose 0.4% by 1000 GMT, while the FTSE 250 midcap index advanced 0.9%, achieving its highest mark in over a week. Airline stocks led the gains, with British Airways owner IAG and EasyJet soaring over 5%, and other travel components such as Wizz Air and Jet2 also climbing.

Despite the ceasefire signals, tensions lingered as Israel announced retaliatory actions against an alleged violation, a claim Iran denied. Meanwhile, commodity prices reacted to the truce, with energy giants BP and Shell facing declines, while a separate report indicated rising grocery price inflation and contracting manufacturing orders.

