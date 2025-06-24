Unexpected Encounter: Karnataka CM Meets Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, during a visit to Delhi, unexpectedly met actor Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The visit aimed at addressing financial grants issues with the central government. Siddaramaiah also met key political figures, including AICC's Randeep Singh Surjewala, amid ongoing concerns over state's financial allocations.
During a visit to the national capital, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had an unforeseen meeting with Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Accompanied by ministers KJ George, HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Siddaramaiah praised Khan for his impactful cinema driving social change.
Writing on X, the Chief Minister expressed his admiration for Khan's work and extended well wishes for the actor's future projects. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's visit was primarily focused on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concerning a withheld special grant meant for Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission.
The Chief Minister has openly criticized Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for not advocating Karnataka's case, despite his close ties to PM Modi. In addition to these talks, Siddaramaiah conferred with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to deliberate on significant issues facing the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
