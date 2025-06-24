Kundan Green Energy Secures LoI for Bihar Battery Storage Project

Kundan Green Energy has announced a significant breakthrough with the receipt of a letter of intent from the Bihar State Power Generation Company. This intent is to establish a 10 MW/40 MWh battery energy storage system at the Bettiah Grid Substation, aimed at bolstering energy management efficiency in the region.

The proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) will enable a four-hour discharge within a daily cycle, effectively aligning the user-end electricity demands with grid-level operations. This development, secured through a competitive tariff-based reverse auction, demonstrates Kundan's dedication to delivering affordable and sustainable energy solutions.

The project's financial model includes a monthly tariff and viability gap funding, projecting gross revenues of approximately Rs 64 crore over 12 years. The forthcoming Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA), anticipated by July 2025, marks the next key phase of this milestone project, contributing to Bihar's renewable energy expansion.

