Bihar's Power Surge: Nuclear Plant and 1,000 MW Battery Unit Announced

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced plans to establish a nuclear power plant and a 1,000 MW battery storage unit in Bihar, praising the state's strides in power sector reforms. The Union Power Ministry also granted additional power supply to Bihar, with an emphasis on cyber security and power grid resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced on Tuesday the establishment of a nuclear power plant and a 1,000 MW battery storage unit in Bihar. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to boost Bihar's power infrastructure and highlight the state's recent progress in reducing technical and commercial losses.

During the Eastern Region Power Ministers' Conference, Lal called for at least one nuclear power plant in each state, assuring Bihar of support in setting theirs up. Though he did not disclose the plant's capacity, he emphasized the significance of cyber security in the sector.

The minister lauded Bihar's reforms, including the installation of 80 lakh smart meters, and announced an additional 500 MW supply as part of the central government's commitment to power surplus goals. He stressed India's transition from a power-deficient to a power-surplus nation, setting a benchmark for future energy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

