Gujarat Empowers Students with Rs 724 Crore Direct Transfer

In a significant move, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has orchestrated the transfer of more than Rs 724 crore into the bank accounts of over 13 lakh school students statewide. This initiative, employing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), underscores the government's commitment to a transparent and technologically advanced approach in administering educational benefits.

The virtual event, held from Gandhinagar, saw the participation of Education Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor and State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya. With a strong focus on encouraging female education and science streams, the financial assistance was disbursed under four major schemes: Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana.

Crucially, the Namo Lakshmi Yojana aims to address dropout rates among girls by providing substantial annual support. Meanwhile, the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana and other scholarship schemes are designed to boost the number of students opting for science, facilitating the creation of a skilled workforce necessary for Gujarat's evolving technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)