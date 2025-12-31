Left Menu

MBBS Exam Scandal: Allegations of Corruption at Haryana's Health University

Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the Haryana government of exam irregularities at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University. Allegations include leaked question papers, altered answers, and bribes to pass. Surjewala demands strict action, highlighting the risk to patient safety and public trust in medical education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:13 IST
MBBS Exam Scandal: Allegations of Corruption at Haryana's Health University
Randeep Singh Surjewala
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has raised serious allegations of misconduct in the MBBS examinations at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak, Haryana.

Surjewala accused the state's Nayab Saini-led government of severe breaches, claiming exam answer sheets were removed from safekeeping, question papers were leaked via WhatsApp, and answers were altered using erasable ink. Additionally, he alleged that students paid substantial sums, ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, per subject to pass the exams.

Highlighting the potential risks such corruption could pose to public trust and patient safety, Surjewala called for stringent measures against those implicated. Emphasizing that medical education is critical, he argued it should not be trivialized into mere 'adjustment schemes.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025