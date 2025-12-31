MBBS Exam Scandal: Allegations of Corruption at Haryana's Health University

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has raised serious allegations of misconduct in the MBBS examinations at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak, Haryana.

Surjewala accused the state's Nayab Saini-led government of severe breaches, claiming exam answer sheets were removed from safekeeping, question papers were leaked via WhatsApp, and answers were altered using erasable ink. Additionally, he alleged that students paid substantial sums, ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, per subject to pass the exams.

Highlighting the potential risks such corruption could pose to public trust and patient safety, Surjewala called for stringent measures against those implicated. Emphasizing that medical education is critical, he argued it should not be trivialized into mere 'adjustment schemes.'

