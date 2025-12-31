Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds MGNREGA in Punjab Amid Corruption Allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann faces criticism from BJP for failing to provide the statutory 100 days of employment under MGNREGA. Allegations of corruption involving AAP leaders have surfaced, with claims that many workers are being deprived of their rightful employment and dignity due to government inaction.

Amid rising tensions over the state of rural employment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come under fire from the BJP for not fulfilling the promise of 100 days of work under MGNREGA. According to the BJP, the scheme has been marred by widespread corruption involving AAP leaders.

Addressing the press, Ashwani Sharma, the working president of BJP's Punjab unit, accused Mann of neglecting to take action on over 10,600 reported cases of fraud, despite evidence provided by the Special Audit Unit. The failure to deliver adequate employment has, he claimed, deprived Dalit families and marginalized communities of livelihood.

Sharma further alleged that the state government was not conducting necessary social audits across thousands of gram panchayats. Activists and workers' groups have continuously pointed fingers at AAP officials, but the lack of action from Mann's government leaves many residents struggling for basic employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

