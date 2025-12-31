Amit Shah's Strategic Visit Electrifies West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his strategic 48-hour visit to West Bengal with a visit to the historic Thanthania Kali Temple, amidst fierce protests by Pradesh Congress workers. The visit aimed at bolstering BJP's strategies for the approaching state elections with a series of meetings with party workers.
Before departing for Delhi, Shah paid his respects at the 300-year-old temple, a significant site for Hindu tantric traditions, after a closed-door strategy meeting with BJP members at the Science City auditorium.
His visit was met with opposition from Pradesh Congress workers who staged protests nearby. The demonstrators were thwarted by police barricades, preventing them from reaching the temple area.
