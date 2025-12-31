Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit Electrifies West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his strategic 48-hour visit to West Bengal with a visit to the historic Thanthania Kali Temple, amidst fierce protests by Pradesh Congress workers. The visit aimed at bolstering BJP's strategies for the approaching state elections with a series of meetings with party workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:16 IST
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit Electrifies West Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his tightly-packed 48-hour visit to West Bengal, aiming to refine BJP's strategies for the upcoming state elections. His itinerary included a visit to the Thanthania Kali Temple in central Kolkata.

Before departing for Delhi, Shah paid his respects at the 300-year-old temple, a significant site for Hindu tantric traditions, after a closed-door strategy meeting with BJP members at the Science City auditorium.

His visit was met with opposition from Pradesh Congress workers who staged protests nearby. The demonstrators were thwarted by police barricades, preventing them from reaching the temple area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

 India
2
Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

 India
3
Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

 Vietnam
4
Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025