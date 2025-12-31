Amit Shah's Strategic Visit Electrifies West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his tightly-packed 48-hour visit to West Bengal, aiming to refine BJP's strategies for the upcoming state elections. His itinerary included a visit to the Thanthania Kali Temple in central Kolkata.

Before departing for Delhi, Shah paid his respects at the 300-year-old temple, a significant site for Hindu tantric traditions, after a closed-door strategy meeting with BJP members at the Science City auditorium.

His visit was met with opposition from Pradesh Congress workers who staged protests nearby. The demonstrators were thwarted by police barricades, preventing them from reaching the temple area.

(With inputs from agencies.)