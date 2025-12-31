CapitaLand India Trust Sells Stake in Data Centres for Rs 702 Crore

CapitaLand India Trust has announced the sale of a 20.2% stake in three under-construction data center assets for Rs 702 crore. This transaction is part of its strategy to monetize the value of assets early in their development lifecycle.

The stakes have been transferred to the CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund (CIDCF). Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO of CapitaLand India Trust Management, highlighted that this partial divestment allows the trust to unlock value while retaining a significant stake, thereby supporting its development pipeline and enhancing financial flexibility.

Listed on the Singapore Exchange since August 2007, CapitaLand India Trust manages a diverse portfolio that includes IT business parks, industrial facilities, logistics parks, and data center developments in major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)