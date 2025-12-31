Left Menu

CapitaLand India Trust Sells Stake in Data Centres for Rs 702 Crore

CapitaLand India Trust has sold a 20.2% stake in three under-construction data centers for Rs 702 crore to the CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund. This move is part of a strategy to monetize asset value, supporting future development pipelines and enhancing financial flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CapitaLand India Trust has announced the sale of a 20.2% stake in three under-construction data center assets for Rs 702 crore. This transaction is part of its strategy to monetize the value of assets early in their development lifecycle.

The stakes have been transferred to the CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund (CIDCF). Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO of CapitaLand India Trust Management, highlighted that this partial divestment allows the trust to unlock value while retaining a significant stake, thereby supporting its development pipeline and enhancing financial flexibility.

Listed on the Singapore Exchange since August 2007, CapitaLand India Trust manages a diverse portfolio that includes IT business parks, industrial facilities, logistics parks, and data center developments in major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025