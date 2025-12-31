Turkish Crackdown: A Nationwide Raids Against IS

In an aggressive sweep against extremist elements, Turkish authorities detained 125 suspected Islamic State members through coordinated raids across 25 provinces on Wednesday. These operations—launched to thwart assaults during the Christmas and New Year season—follow last week's detainment of hundreds of IS suspects.

A fierce confrontation broke out in Yalova, where IS militants opened fire during a raid, resulting in six IS suspects and three police officers being killed. The mission also left eight officers and a night guard injured. All identified militants were confirmed to be Turkish citizens.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya emphasized the unified response to these threats, as similar operations gained momentum globally. These include coordinated raids in Syria, where several IS operatives were recently neutralized, amid concerns of a broader IS resurgence after attacks in Australia and against US forces in Syria.

