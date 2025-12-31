Left Menu

Turkish Crackdown: A Nationwide Raids Against IS

Turkish authorities detained 125 suspected Islamic State members in coordinated nationwide raids across 25 provinces, following earlier operations aimed at thwarting attacks during festive seasons. The raids, which resulted in deadly clashes, highlight an escalating global campaign against the reemerging extremist threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:17 IST
Turkish Crackdown: A Nationwide Raids Against IS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In an aggressive sweep against extremist elements, Turkish authorities detained 125 suspected Islamic State members through coordinated raids across 25 provinces on Wednesday. These operations—launched to thwart assaults during the Christmas and New Year season—follow last week's detainment of hundreds of IS suspects.

A fierce confrontation broke out in Yalova, where IS militants opened fire during a raid, resulting in six IS suspects and three police officers being killed. The mission also left eight officers and a night guard injured. All identified militants were confirmed to be Turkish citizens.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya emphasized the unified response to these threats, as similar operations gained momentum globally. These include coordinated raids in Syria, where several IS operatives were recently neutralized, amid concerns of a broader IS resurgence after attacks in Australia and against US forces in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

 Bulgaria
2
Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

 India
3
Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

 India
4
Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025