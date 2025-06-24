Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

A tragic incident claimed the lives of five individuals while leaving one person critically injured in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The suffocation disaster unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Dharnawada village, triggered by a calf's fall into an old well.

In an effort to rescue the stranded calf, six people entered the well one by one, only to fall unconscious in quick succession. The victims were swiftly transported to the district hospital. Unfortunately, five of them were declared dead upon arrival, while one continues to battle for survival.

According to Civil Surgeon Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi, initial examinations suggest the presence of poisonous gas inside the well, though confirmation awaits the results of comprehensive postmortem investigations. The affected families are currently awaiting the release of the remains after the autopsies are completed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)