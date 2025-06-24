Left Menu

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

An attempted rescue of a calf led to tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, where five people succumbed to suffocation inside a well. Another remains critical, highlighting the potential danger from poisonous gases, with autopsy results pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:01 IST
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident
Civil Surgeon of Guna District Hospital, Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident claimed the lives of five individuals while leaving one person critically injured in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The suffocation disaster unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Dharnawada village, triggered by a calf's fall into an old well.

In an effort to rescue the stranded calf, six people entered the well one by one, only to fall unconscious in quick succession. The victims were swiftly transported to the district hospital. Unfortunately, five of them were declared dead upon arrival, while one continues to battle for survival.

According to Civil Surgeon Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi, initial examinations suggest the presence of poisonous gas inside the well, though confirmation awaits the results of comprehensive postmortem investigations. The affected families are currently awaiting the release of the remains after the autopsies are completed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025