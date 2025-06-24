Left Menu

Boosting Coal Logistics: Ministers Review Silo Loading Strategy

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Ashwini Vaishnaw met to enhance coal logistics through improved silo infrastructure, increasing the coal loading efficiency. The meeting emphasized the need for inter-ministerial cooperation to optimize operations and noted a significant rise in coal stocks at thermal plants, bolstering energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:52 IST
Boosting Coal Logistics: Ministers Review Silo Loading Strategy
Meeting held between Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Ashwini Vaishnaw to review coal logistics (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic meeting held on Tuesday, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw focused on reviewing and advancing coal logistics and transportation efficiency. The ministers looked to accelerate the development of silo loading infrastructure, a key component in speeding up and enhancing the quality of coal evacuation.

The session highlighted the benefits of silo loading, which include uniform coal sizing and elimination of boulders that cause issues at power plants. Silo systems also reduce wagon damage and ensure consistent operations, unaffected by adverse weather. The growing use of silos is reflected in the increase of coal loaded through such infrastructure—from 18.8% in 2022-23 to 29% by 2025-26.

The high-level talks also showcased the noteworthy achievement of coal stock at thermal power plants reaching an unprecedented 61.3 million tonnes, enough for 25 days' consumption in 2025. This stockpile fortifies energy security and promises an uninterrupted supply, even during the challenges posed by monsoon conditions. Ministers emphasized boosting inter-ministerial coordination to streamline coal operations efficiently. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025