Boosting Coal Logistics: Ministers Review Silo Loading Strategy

In a strategic meeting held on Tuesday, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw focused on reviewing and advancing coal logistics and transportation efficiency. The ministers looked to accelerate the development of silo loading infrastructure, a key component in speeding up and enhancing the quality of coal evacuation.

The session highlighted the benefits of silo loading, which include uniform coal sizing and elimination of boulders that cause issues at power plants. Silo systems also reduce wagon damage and ensure consistent operations, unaffected by adverse weather. The growing use of silos is reflected in the increase of coal loaded through such infrastructure—from 18.8% in 2022-23 to 29% by 2025-26.

The high-level talks also showcased the noteworthy achievement of coal stock at thermal power plants reaching an unprecedented 61.3 million tonnes, enough for 25 days' consumption in 2025. This stockpile fortifies energy security and promises an uninterrupted supply, even during the challenges posed by monsoon conditions. Ministers emphasized boosting inter-ministerial coordination to streamline coal operations efficiently. (ANI)

