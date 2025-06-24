Equitas and Edelweiss Announce Strategic Bancassurance Partnership

Equitas Small Finance Bank and Edelweiss Life Insurance announced a strategic bancassurance partnership on Tuesday to offer life insurance products to Equitas's vast customer base. This collaboration is designed to enhance Equitas's financial product offerings to include comprehensive savings, investment, and insurance solutions.

This partnership is set to create a strong ecosystem focused on protection, wealth creation, and delivering top-tier insurance advice. Customers will have access to diverse insurance plans including protection, savings, endowments, and ULIPs, all aimed at supporting their financial well-being.

Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President of Equitas SFB, expressed optimism that the collaboration will broaden their service range, while Anup Seth, Chief Distribution Officer of Edelweiss Life, noted that the partnership would strengthen their market presence, particularly in the South, catering to customers' unique aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)